Here is where cases stand against 9 Hoosiers charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

INDIANAPOLIS — In the year since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, nine people from Indiana who traveled to Washington, D.C., have been arrested charged with crimes connected to that day.

Here is a look at where cases stand for those nine Hoosiers.

Dona Sue Bissey

Hometown: Bloomfield

On Oct. 12, U.S. Judge Tanya S. Chutkan sentenced Bissey to two weeks in prison and 60 hours of community service.

In the days following the insurrection, Bissey repeatedly boasted on social media about storming the U.S. Capitol, along with conspiracy-laden posts that supported the QAnon movement, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in July.

Bissey was the 15th person to be sentenced on charges stemming from the Capitol riots.

RELATED | Indiana woman sentenced for Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

Kash Lee Kelly

Hometown: Hammond

Kelly's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21.

The Northwest Times of Indiana previously reported King was awaiting federal sentencing in a pending 2017 Latin Kings gang case in which he pleaded guilty. In that case, King admitted to distributing narcotics and marijuana for the gang.

Mark Mazza

Hometown: Shelbyville

Mazza, 56, faces multiple federal charges and is accused of bringing a loaded gun and assaulting law enforcement during the attacks.

According to court documents, Mazza brought a loaded Taurus revolver to the capitol that was later recovered in the West Front Terrace area.

Video shows Mazza entering the tunnel to the Capitol doors and holding them open.

Court documents say Mazza then swung a baton at police and yelled "We own this house!" before applying "significant physical force and pressure" on officers.

His charges include illegal possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.

RELATED | Shelbyville man charged in connection to January 6 Capitol riot

Anna Morgan-Lloyd

Hometown: Bloomington

Morgan-Lloyd agreed to plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge of demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for three years of probation, $500 in restitution and 40 hours of community service. She was sentenced June 23.

Before receiving her sentence, ABC News reported she tearfully apologized to the court for participating in what she called a "disgraceful" day and said she went to peacefully show support for then-President Donald Trump.

"I'm ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day," Morgan-Lloyd said.

Morgan-Lloyd traveled to Washington, D.C., with her friend, Bissey.

Jonathan Ace Sanders

Hometown: Vincennes

Sanders was sentenced on Nov. 4 to 36 months probation, $500 restitution and 60 hours of community service.

Jon Ryan Schaeffer

Hometown: Columbus

Schaeffer, a heavy metal musician in the band Iced Earth, pleaded guilty on July 27 to felony counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disrupting the orderly conduct of government buisiness. He is awaiting sentencing.

Israel Tutrow

Hometown: Greenfield

Tutrow was sentenced Dec. 21 to three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to one charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Antony Vo

Hometown: Bloomington

Vo, who allegedly stormed the Capitol with his mother, pleaded not guilty to four charges. His next hearing is scheduled for March 2.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Indianapolis office arrested Vo on July 21 in Bloomington.

He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 10 to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without willful lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

A Facebook photo shared by one of the witnesses shows Vo with a woman believed to be his mother inside the Capitol after it was breached by rioters. The woman was also with Vo in photos posted to his Instagram account, court documents said.

Investigators received a search warrant for Vo's social media accounts and found conversations he had with people saying he was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Court documents said Vo sent photos of himself and his mother in and near the Capitol to other people.

In one conversation, Vo wrote, "My mom and I helped stop the vote count for a bit." In another, he wrote, "President (Trump) asked me to be here tomorrow so I am with my mom LOL." In other conversations, Vo said the results of the 2020 presidential election were fraudulent.

RELATED | Bloomington man charged in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

Joshua Wagner

Hometown: Indianapolis

Wagner's sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place Feb. 11 after he agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

WRTV's Andrew Smith and Michelle Kaufman contributed to this report.