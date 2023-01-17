Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby

HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021.

Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Groleau’s son, Ace, died on April 25, 2021 after being found unconscious and unresponsive in a home in the 1600 block of Rue Royale North.

The Howard County Coroner's Office ruled the 10-month-old's death as a homicide.

Groleau will serve three years in prison, six months on work release and six months in home detention.