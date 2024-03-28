‘I felt the bullet and dropped to the ground’: At least 4 teens shot in Indianapolis within 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, police say at least four kids were shot.

“I felt the impact of a bullet and dropped down to the ground,” a 16-year-old said.

That bullet hit the 16-year-old in the back of the neck. Police say someone shot into his home Thursday morning.

He told WRTV he didn’t want his face shown on camera out of fear of retaliation.

“I was hit but I was saved by my bed-frame and pillow,” the boy said.

Less than eight-miles down the road on Indy’s west side, near 10th Street and North Raceway Road, more gun violence erupted at a mobile home park.

Police say one man is dead and two kids are hurt after they were shot.

The Marion County Coroner identified the victim as 20-year-old Ian Kenneth Le Quinn Neberz.

"Why are they out wandering around in a car at this time of night?" Captain Don Weilhammer, with IMPD, said.

Police say at least four kids have been shot in three separate locations since Wednesday afternoon around Indianapolis.

So far, this year IMPD says 17 kids have been shot but survived in 2024.

“We take them in, we give them some positive activity,” Reverend Malachi Walker, of Young Men Inc., said.

For the past week, Rev. Walker is holding his spring camp for more than 30 kids.

In the summers, Rev. Walker hosts a camp called Young Men Inc. The camp focuses on getting kids down the right path.

It’s something he’s done for the last 30 years. He says he’s never seen kids impacted by violent crime like what he is seeing right now, which makes his mission that much more important.

“We need more fathers to step up and not leave our young men hanging,” Rev. Walker concluded.