IMPD ending gunshot detection system plans, plan to use funding elsewhere

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey announced the department does not plan to continue with using gunshot detection technology.

In a release, the Chief explained the nine-week pilot program on the city's east side did not lead to improved outcomes of investigations.

“When I was appointed as Acting Chief, Mayor Hogsett tasked me with the responsibility to explore all available technology options that have the potential to modernize the department, enhance our ability to respond quickly and efficiently to incidents, and provide officers with better support as they work to improve the safety of our neighborhoods," said Chief Bailey. "After thorough consideration of the report from the pilot period, IMPD will forgo a gunshot detection system and instead invest in more impactful and fiscally responsible solutions.”

The department did say officers were often quicker to respond to shots fired calls from the technology, but the ability to put funds elsewhere will allow them to find better effectiveness and cost efficiency to combat crime.

WATCH | From 2022: Gunshot detection being analyzed

IMPD gunshot detection system data being analyzed

“IMPD remains committed to investing in various technologies such as public safety cameras, mobile trailer cameras, B-link technology, automated license plate readers, and other proven tools to combat and deter crime in our city. These advancements have significantly enhanced patrol efficiency and effectiveness, aiding detectives in solving crimes,” Chief Bailey said.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding originally allotted to gunshot detection technology was $1,012,445. This funding now will be used toward Smart Tasers, a less-lethal option for officers encountering violent situations.