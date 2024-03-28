'I was saved by my bed frame': 16-year-old speaks after being shot while laying in bed

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis teen is recounting what happened when more than a dozen shots were fired into his home Thursday morning.

According to the teen, he was lying in bed watching television when he suddenly felt the impact of a bullet.

"I felt the impact of a bullet and I dropped down to the ground to check where I got hit at," the teen said. "(There was) no open would or nothing, but I was hit. I was saved by my bed frame and window."

The teen was inside his home on MacArthur Lane on the city's northwest side when the shots began to come through the walls and windows of his home.

The teen says hearing gunshots in the area in nothing new, but he has never been targeted like he was.

"Just stop it," the teen said. "Two much people are dying for no reason. I hope police find out who it was."