IMPD: 15-year-old arrested for 2 armed robberies, auto theft; one happened at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police detectives have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with two armed robberies and an auto theft.

According to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the teen was charged after he robbed a person at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the Castleton Square Mall Parking Lot.

About 30 minutes later, the teen stole a car from the 8100 block of Castleway Court West, across the street from the mall, according to the release.

The next day, IMPD officers responded to an unsecured residence in the 2900 block of East Fall Creek Parkway South Drive, according to the release. A man told officers no one was authorized to be inside the residence and there was an unknown black car in the driveway.

On Wednesday, the teen was arrested in connection with the three incidents, according to the release. Detectives found evidence of the first two incidents inside the home and the stolen vehicle was found "in close proximity."

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information to call them at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).