IMPD: 2-month-old baby's death investigated as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby as a homicide, the department announced Monday.

IMPD officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant just after 2 p.m. Jan. 20 to an apartment in the 600 block of 600 Magdalene Lane, near 10th Street and North Lynhurst Drive on the city’s west side.

Medics transported the baby to Riley Hospital for Children. The infant was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in a news release.

The baby’s name has not been publicly released.

IMPD Child Abuse detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Cook said detectives learned the baby had “injuries consistent with non-accidental trauma.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the child’s cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Stephen Guynn at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317-327-6875 or email him at Stephen.GuynnJr@indy.gov.

People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.