IMPD: Alleged road rage incident leads to west side shooting, suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after police say alleged road rage led to a shooting on the city's west side Friday night.

Officers found a man at the intersection of W 10th Street & N. Country Club Road around 10:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD says a 22-year-old man was arrested and preliminarily charged with attempted murder. Formal charges had not been filed as of Sunday, according to online court records.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Bryan Sosbe at the IMPD Homicide/Aggravated Assault Office at 317.327.3475 or email him at Bryan.Sosbe@indy.gov . You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.