IMPD arrests man involved in Feb. homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in the February homicide of Cynthia Shouse, 43.

Around 10:30 a.m. on February 12, IMPD North District officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Winthrop Avenue. There had been a report that there was a body found in the alley.

Arriving at the scene, officers found an adult woman who Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services declared deceased on the scene.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence, while the Marion County Coroner's Office assisted in identifying Shouse.

The MCCO declared the manner of death as a homicide, the cause of death being hypothermia with blunt force injuries to the head, acute alcohol, and methamphetamine being contributing factors.

IMPD's Violent Crimes Unit arrested a man for his alleged role in the homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.