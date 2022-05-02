Watch
IMPD arrests one after tip about possible prostitution at massage parlor

Posted at 2:06 PM, May 02, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was given a summons for alleged prostitution at a massage parlor in Broad Ripple.

The woman, 57, was given a summons and released after detectives served a search warrant at the massage parlor in the 2000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Thursday's search warrant came after IMPD received complaints about "possible prostitution activities" at the parlors, according to the post. Detectives found during their investigation on two occasions, the woman offered or agreed to perform a sexual act in exchange for compensation.

During the search warrant, detectives from IMPD's VICE Unit seized $3,500 for forfeiture, according to the post.

Formal charges haven't been filed yet by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, according to online court records.

