IMPD: Child shot in Indianapolis on Tuesday dies two days later

WRTV Photo/Dave Marren
IMPD says a child died two days after being shot in the 4400 block of College Avenue on Feb. 1, 2022.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Feb 04, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A boy has died two days after he was shot on the city's northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of College Avenue near 46th Street on Feb. 1 around 7 p.m. and found the injured child. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died on Thursday, police said.

The boy's name and age have not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov.

