IMPD: Death of 2-month-old boy being investigated as a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a two-month-old boy on Monday is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The injured boy, who hasn’t been identified, arrived around 1 p.m. Monday at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in a press release. The boy died shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

Specific details about the boy's injuries weren't released.

The location of the incident is listed in the release as the 9200 block of Warrington Drive, south of 10th Street and Raceway Road in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, child abuse detectives determined the baby’s death to be a homicide, Burris said. No arrests or information on any possible suspects have been announced.

Additional details weren't immediately released by IMPD.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Child Abuse Det. Sgt. Kevin Kinder at 317-327-3300, or email him at kevin.kinder@indy.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

This is the second homicide announced by IMPD in less than a week involving a baby.

A father told an IMPD detective "I lost my cool" when prosecutors say he caused the shaken-baby-death of his 5-month-old son.

