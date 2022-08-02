Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD detectives asking for help solving 2019 homicide

rodney mitchell.png
Photo Provided / Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
Rodney Mitchell
rodney mitchell.png
Posted at 1:21 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 13:21:48-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments Homicide Unit are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect responsible for the murder of Rodney Mitchell.

The homicide happened on December 9, 2019, at the 700 block of West Southern Avenue.

Mitchell was reported missing on December 7, 2019. He was last seen leaving his grandmother's house and left driving his car.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this person is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!