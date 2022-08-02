IMPD detectives asking for help solving 2019 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments Homicide Unit are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect responsible for the murder of Rodney Mitchell.

The homicide happened on December 9, 2019, at the 700 block of West Southern Avenue.

Mitchell was reported missing on December 7, 2019. He was last seen leaving his grandmother's house and left driving his car.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this person is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).