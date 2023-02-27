Watch Now
IMPD investigating homicide of man found beaten last week

Posted at 7:05 AM, Feb 27, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a man found on the near north side of Indianapolis last week has been ruled a homicide, IMPD says.

Around 1 p.m. on Feb. 20, IMPD officers were called to the intersection of W. 22nd Street and N. Illinois Street on a report of an assaulted person.

Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious man believed by medics to be due to intoxication.

When taken to a local hospital, medical workers discovered trauma-related injuries to the man. The man eventually died on Sunday, likely due to the injuries, according to IMPD.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with a person claiming responsibility for the man’s injuries, according to police. At this time, that person is not in custody as the investigation continues.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death as homicide and identified the man as Michael Wayne Boyer, 44.

IMPD asks anyone with information to call detective David Miller at 317-327-3475.

