IMPD investigating police shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two apartment complexes on the city’s northeast side were on near lockdown as IMPD investigated an officer-involved shooting.

According to IMPD, at about 7:30 p.m., officers reported to Briergate Apartments near 30th Street and Post Road for a firearms investigation. The investigation was led by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force.

When attempting a traffic stop, a pursuit began. It ended in the 2900 block of Carnaby Street in Cheswick Village Apartments, according to police.

IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer said three suspects escaped from a red Chevrolet Malibu. While chasing the suspects, an officer fired his weapon at a suspect.

“This is another example of what the department has been saying for numerous months now, that we are focused on gun crimes,” Weilhammer said. “And this is an example of our officers proactively going out, trying to get guns off the street.”

Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect was taken into custody.

Two more suspects were searched for, but not located as of 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers confiscated two guns near the suspect that was caught.

According to Weilhammer, IMPD Internal Affairs is investigating the shooting.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, according to police.