IMPD investigating shots fired near Perry Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after people reported hearing shots fired Thursday afternoon near Perry Park.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments were called to the park around noon in the 300 block of East Stop 11 Road.

As a precaution, a nearby school was placed on a lockdown, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said. The lockdown has since been lifted.

People who were at the pool and the shots fired said they were also told to shelter inside a locker room.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information hasn't been released at this time.

WRTV Photographer Shea Goodpaster contributed to this report.

