IMPD looking for driver, vehicle after fatal hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators are asking for help locating a suspect and vehicle after a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, Jan. 25 killed one person and left another in critical condition.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Kessler Blvd N. Drive and W. 30th Street when a red Dodge Ram pickup hit a Pontiac, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

IMPD says the driver of the Dodge Ram left the scene and both people in the Pontiac were taken to the hospital. The Pontiac's driver died and a passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition. The victims have not been identified.

Hit and run detectives are looking for a 1998 red Dodge Ram with Indiana license plate TK829NNJ that will have significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317.327.6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).