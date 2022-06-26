IMPD makes arrest hours after fatal hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man for his alleged role in a fatal hit and run that happened Friday night in the 500 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

IMPD East District officers responded to a call around 6 p.m. that reported an accident involving two vehicles. When arriving at the scene, officers found out that one of the drivers had fled the scene.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and attended to the two men in the other vehicle. IEMS pronounced one of the men deceased at the scene and transported the other man to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers were able to locate the suspect on the 700 block of North Shortridge Avenue. Due to standard procedure for a crash involving serious bodily injury, the suspect was transported to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital to be checked for any injuries.

IMPD-certified accident and D.U.I. investigators arrived at the scene and began their investigation. Investigators arrested the suspect for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The suspect had been traveling southbound and crossed the center lane, striking the victim's vehicle that was traveling northbound.

Marion County Prosecutors Office will be reviewing the case and making the final charging decisions.

This is a developing story.