IMPD: Man dead after family disturbance early Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after he suffered an undisclosed type of trauma during a family disturbance early Sunday morning in Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man dead at the scene around 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of Stoughton Court, according to a press release from IMPD. The man's identity hasn't been released.

The suspect, a 26-year-old, was arrested at the scene and preliminarily charged with murder, according to the release. Formal charges haven't been filed yet.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at 317-327-3475 or by email at larry.craciunoiu@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

