IMPD: man "fires gun indiscriminately" into Club Onyx, security guard returns fire

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two people were shot after an incident at a south side club early Sunday morning.

It happened at Club Onyx, near I-465 and South Harding Street around 4:45 a.m.

IMPD detectives believe the suspect, a 28-year-old man, was ejected from Club Onyx. Police say he returned and fired a gun multiple times "indiscriminately" into the club. A security guard returned fire and shot the suspect. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A second man showed up with gunshot-wound like injuries at a nearby immediate care center. Police say his injuries were connected to the Club Onyx shooting and are trying to figure out how he was injured. He was listed in good condition.

Several vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

IMPD says multiple people stayed at the scene and were cooperative with officers and detectives. The suspect remains at the hospital and is getting medical treatment.

IMPD says it will work with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if an arrest and charges are appropriate. They are also working to figure out if anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IMPD aggravated assault unit at 317-327-3475 or they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.