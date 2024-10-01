IMPD, neighbors concerned after 2 separate homicides occur at same rental property since August

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in less than two months, Indianapolis police are looking into a homicide at the same address on the city's northeast side.

Police found a man's body on Monday night in the backyard of a residence in the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue.

"It was a third party call. It came in, and of course, officers responded, discovered the body themselves, and then later called our homicide detectives," IMPD Officer Drew Brown said.

The man was shot and decomposing. Detectives want to know how long the victim's body was lying out there and what led to his death.

"It's very scary and shocking," Shantez Drane said.

Drane lives near the northeast side home and says the two homicides have concerned her.

"You don't know how long it's been there. How did it get there," she questioned.

Police were at the same Leland Avenue property on August 29 after they say a man, identified as Michael Edwards, was found shot to death in a pickup truck. Thomas Mason Jr. was charged with murder in that case two-weeks-ago.

"That's too soon, especially to be at the same house," Drane said.

"We hurt for the family that's lost a family member of theirs. We hurt for the neighbors, too. They'd have to wake up, look down the street and see these red and blue lights again for something so tragic," Officer Brown said.

The property is owned by a company registered out of New York, SFR3 020 LLC. Its website says it is an affordable rental home management group.

WRTV tried to reach the owner today, but received no answer.

Inspectors from Indy's Department of Business and Neighborhood Services have found this property to be in violation at least twice in the last three-and-a-half months for high weeds and grass.

The front door had also been kicked in and needed to be boarded up.

Records show those complaints were called into the mayor's action line.

Off camera, neighbors say they feel it's a troubled home that needs to be dealt with.

IMPD says it's nuisance abatement team is monitoring the location.

"We want to see a quick resolution so whether it was a vehicle that was out of place, if you have doorbell security footage that may have seen something abnormal, something that may have raised the hair on the back of your neck, please, we urge you to reach out to us," Officer Brown said.

Anyone with information can contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.