IMPD officer fires gun at suspect near 33rd and Illinois on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer fired their gun at a suspect — but did not hit them — during an incident Friday afternoon on the city's north side, an official says.

Preliminary information indicates that neither the suspect nor any officers were hit by gunfire, according to IMPD.

Officers chased the suspect after exiting a vehicle and shots were fired. IMPD said the suspect was taken into custody.

It started around 1:30 p.m. near West 33rd and North Illinois Streets.

Illinois Street is currently closed at 32nd as police investigate the scene. Anyone needing to travel through the area should seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.