Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD: One found dead after shooting near East 46th Street

items.[0].image.alt
Smith, Andrew
Changes could be on the way for IMPD
impd.jpg
Posted at 3:54 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 15:54:26-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound around 3:30 p.m. after they were called to the 2000 block of East 46th Street, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email. This is just west of East 46th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

The person died at the scene, Cook said.

Additional information hasn't been confirmed by IMPD.

Anyone with information should call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!