IMPD: One found dead after shooting near East 46th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound around 3:30 p.m. after they were called to the 2000 block of East 46th Street, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email. This is just west of East 46th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

The person died at the scene, Cook said.

Additional information hasn't been confirmed by IMPD.

Anyone with information should call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

