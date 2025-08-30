IMPD releases bodycam footage from November 2024 officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Late Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Metro Police released edited police body camera video from an officer-involved shooting incident in November 2024.

On November 14, IMPD officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in the drive-thru of the CVS at 16th and Meridian Streets.

After waking up and initially complying with the officer's instructions, Terrance Shane got back into the car while the driver's side door was still open, reversed the vehicle, which pinned the officer between the vehicle and the wall, hitting the officer with the door. The other officer shot at Shane, hitting him in the arm at least once.

In the footage released by IMPD on Friday, there are two angles: the close-up from the body cam and then the other one from a distance showing the officer getting pinned.

The officer did not suffer any broken bones or significant injuries.

Earlier this month, Shane pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic and battery by means of a deadly weapon. He will serve a seven-year sentence behind bars and two years probation.