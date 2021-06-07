IMPD releases video after man was shot and killed by officers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage, dispatch audio and pictures after a man was shot and killed by officers in May.

On May 14, IMPD officers were called to the 3800 block of Red Mill Place after reports of an armed suicidal man, according to IMPD. When officers arrived, the man, Monolito Ford, walked towards the officers and raised a gun on Red Mill Drive.

Ford was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and later died.

On May 28, Chief Randal Taylor identified the officers who fired shots as Joel Cain, Patrick Scott and Marco Zaragoza. All officers are four-year veterans with the department.

The incident remains under criminal investigation by the department's Critical Incident Response Team. A separate administrative investigation is underway by the department's Internal Affairs Unit.

On Monday, IMPD released video of the incident. You can watch it below.

Editor's Note: This video contains graphic images and language.

