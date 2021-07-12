IMPD releases video of May incident when officer was shot

INDIANAPOLIS — New video released Monday by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows the moments of a May incident when an officer and two people were shot.

IMPD Officer Elizabeth Iverson, a two-year veteran, was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect on May 29 near West 30th Street and Riverside Drive when a pursuit came to an end following a double shooting on Kentstone Drive.

According to the video summary of the incident released Monday by IMPD, the suspect, Keith Allender Jr., 21, offered a man on Kentstone Drive money and he refused. Allender was armed with a handgun at this time.

The man's mother arrived at the house with two children in the car, according to the video. Allender walked away from the home before coming back and shooting the man and his mother.

After Allender shot the man and his mother, he got in his car and intentionally struck a woman as he was leaving the scene according to the video. As he was driving, he fired several shots at other vehicles.

As Allender approached West 62nd Street and Michigan Road, he fired several shots at two IMPD officers, according to the video.

When the pursuit then ended on West 30th Street, Allender then opened his door and fired at officers, according to the video. Five officers then fired shots.

The officers were previously identified by IMPD Chief Randal Taylor as Christopher Hester, a three-year veteran, Brett Lauerman, a five-year veteran, Keith Shelton, a seven-year veteran, Corey Shinn, a five-year veteran and Nicholas Snow, a five-year veteran.

Iverson was taken to the hospital in good condition and later released, according to IMPD. Allender was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He is still in the hospital as of Monday.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged Allender with 23 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, according to online court records. A jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 27.

The incident is still under investigation by IMPD's Critical Incident Response Team. A separate investigation by IMPD's Internal Affairs Unit is underway to ensure the department's policies were followed.

You can watch the video from IMPD below.

Editor's note: This video from IMPD contains strong language and content.

Below is a previously released summary of events during the incident from IMPD. This information was gathered from the department's computer-aided dispatch system and a preliminary investigation.

At approximately 3:40 pm, IMPD Northwest District officers responded to the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive on a report of two people shot. Upon arrival, officers located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical treatment to the victims on the scene. Both victims were transported to St. Vincent Hospital. One of the victims, a 61-year-old female, was in critical condition and the other, a 38-year-old male, was in stable condition.

Based upon evidence currently available, detectives believe the alleged suspect, 21-year-old Keith Allender, is the victims’ neighbor. At this time detectives believe Allender shot the female victim who was inside a vehicle. A toddler was also inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, but was unharmed. Allender also shot the male victim who was outside of the vehicle. The shooting was seemingly unprovoked and no disturbance preceded the shooting. The female shooting victim was able to drive a short distance away.

Detectives learned a 55-year-old female attempted to provide assistance to the female shooting victim and was allegedly intentionally struck by Allender driving the SUV. She was later transported to St. Vincent Hospital and was in stable condition.

Allender then left the scene in a SUV.

Detectives believe Allender fired shots at and struck three civilian vehicles in the area of 3500 W. 62 nd Street while driving. Nobody was injured at that location.

Street while driving. Nobody was injured at that location. Officers located Allender at approximately 3:44 pm driving the SUV near W. 62 nd Street and North Michigan Road and attempted to detain him. Allender allegedly exited his vehicle, fired shots at two officers, striking one officer’s vehicle, and then proceeded southbound on Michigan Road. Allender fled from officers in the vehicle and officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit.

Street and North Michigan Road and attempted to detain him. Allender allegedly exited his vehicle, fired shots at two officers, striking one officer’s vehicle, and then proceeded southbound on Michigan Road. Allender fled from officers in the vehicle and officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit. Allender drove southbound on Michigan Road (then Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard), westbound on W. 30 th Street, and stopped in the 1600 block of W. 30 th Street at approximately 3:50 pm.

Street, and stopped in the 1600 block of W. 30 Street at approximately 3:50 pm. It is believed five officers and the alleged suspect then exchanged gunfire. (Photo 1)

IMPD

One officer, a two-year veteran, was shot multiple times and was transported by another officer to Methodist Hospital in good condition. She has since been released from the hospital.

Allender, was also shot. Officers provided medical treatment to Allender until IEMS arrived and transported him to Eskenazi Hospital. He is listed in critical condition. A handgun was recovered at the scene from Allender. (Photo 2)

Photo Provided/IMPD