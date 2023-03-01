IMPD releases video of suspect, officers exchanging gunfire in January incident

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released video of a January incident where three officers and a suspect fired weapons.

On Jan. 29, Christian Myers allegedly shot at a vehicle that the mother of his child was driving around 3 a.m.

Detectives tried locating him throughout the day but didn't find Myers until around 4 p.m. at the BP gas station at E 38th St and Fall Creek Blvd.

When officers tried to detain him, they say Myers drove away. A second person was also in the vehicle.

A chase began and ended in the area of Winding Way and Kessler Boulevard East Drive. After Myers crashed into another vehicle, Myers and the other person ran across Binford Blvd and onto Winding Way Lane.

Home security video shows Myers hiding in a grassy area when an IMPD detective in an unmarked vehicle goes down the street. The detective was issued a body camera, but police say it was not activated during the incident.

Body camera video shows an officer running in the area and yelling at Myers to show his hands and drop the gun.

The detective and two officers fired their weapons after police say Myers shot at them. Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video.

Online court records show Christian Myers faces 12 charges related to the incident, including attempted murder, resisting law enforcement and attempt[ing] to commit battery by means of a deadly weapon.

IMPD says it may take one year or longer for the investigative process to be completed. Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

You can watch the full video released by IMPD below.

Warning: This video contains profane language and some of the content may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.