IMPD releases video showing officer shoot armed double murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released critical incident bodycam video showing an officer shooting an armed suspect following a deadly shooting that left two men dead.

The incident occurred March 28, 2025, at approximately 3:10 p.m. when IMPD Southeast District officers responded to the 1300 block of Riley Place on a report of a person shot.

Officers found 48-year-old David Dodie outside a residence with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Inside the residence, officers found 48-year-old James McGuire, who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS | Authorities investigating shooting involving IMPD officers on southeast side

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the shooter and his direction of travel. The suspect was later identified as 50-year-old Michael Hendricks.

While searching for Hendricks, multiple community members pointed toward the intersection of Prospect Street and South Emerson Avenue where Hendricks was walking.

WATCH | *WARNING* VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The bodycam video shows Officer Tekken exiting his patrol car and giving Hendricks commands to show his hands and get his hands out of his pockets. Hendricks continued to reach in his pockets and began to run away.

The video shows Hendricks raising a firearm and pointing it at Officer Tekken. Officer Tekken then discharged his service weapon.

Additional officers arrived on scene, secured Hendricks's firearm and provided first aid. Hendricks was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to the video, Hendricks's firearm was unloaded with a magazine inserted and the slide locked to the rear.

David Dodie, the surviving shooting victim, was initially released from the hospital but required additional medical care. He later died from his injuries on July 10, 2025.

PREVIOUS | Second victim dies from March shooting that sparked IMPD shooting

Hendricks was arrested and charged by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. On August 4, 2025, Hendricks pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and was sentenced to 90 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

No officers or uninvolved members of the public were injured in the incident.

The incident was investigated by IMPD's critical incident response team. A separate investigation will be conducted by IMPD's internal affairs unit, and the case will be reviewed by the Civilian Majority Use of Force Board.