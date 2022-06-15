Watch
IMPD responding to multiple shootings in Indy late Tuesday night

Posted at 12:01 AM, Jun 15, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is responding to multiple shootings that occurred Tuesday night.

In a 63-second span, just after 11 p.m., IMPD officers received three separate calls of a person shot.

Officers responded to scenes in the 4700 block of N. Keystone Ave. and the 2100 block of Ringgold Ave. where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds at each location.

IMPD did not provide the condition of the person at the shooting in the 4700 block of Keystone Ave.

At the shooting in the 2100 block of Ringgold Ave., the person was as awake and breathing, according to IMPD.

This is a developing story.

