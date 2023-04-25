IMPD searching for female that robbed a Wendy's at gunpoint on city's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is searching for a female captured on surveillance cameras robbing a Wendy's restaurant by gunpoint Tuesday morning.

According to IMPD, the woman was able to gain entry into the business, located in the 5200 block of S. East St., prior to opening at approximately 5:30 a.m. The female suspect was armed with a handgun, demanding money, before leaving with more than $1,000, according to the police report.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photos to call Detective Lappin at 317-327-3475 or call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.