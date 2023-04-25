Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD searching for female that robbed a Wendy's at gunpoint on city's south side

Wendys1.jpeg
IMPD
Wendys1.jpeg
Wendys2.jpeg
Posted at 12:59 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 13:02:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is searching for a female captured on surveillance cameras robbing a Wendy's restaurant by gunpoint Tuesday morning.

According to IMPD, the woman was able to gain entry into the business, located in the 5200 block of S. East St., prior to opening at approximately 5:30 a.m. The female suspect was armed with a handgun, demanding money, before leaving with more than $1,000, according to the police report.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photos to call Detective Lappin at 317-327-3475 or call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE