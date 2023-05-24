Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD searching for man who chased, grabbed woman on near eastside

IMPD suspect.jfif
IMPD
IMPD suspect.jfif
Posted at 2:40 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 14:40:28-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating a man who chased and grabbed a woman on the near east side.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9 in the 500 block of Dorman Street.

At the scene, officers were told by a woman that an unidentified man chased and grabbed her, but fled before officers arrived.

The man was described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 200 lbs with a round face.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD East District Detective Burger at 317-327-6228 or email at jonathan.burger@indy.gov.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO LEARN MORE