IMPD seeks community's help locating armed robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police detectives are asking for assistance in locating a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

The incident occurred on April 4, 2023, at the Speedway gas station located at 936 W. County Line Rd. Officers confirmed a robbery had taken place and the suspect fled from the scene.

According to IMPD, the suspect is a 6’2 thin, white male. He was wearing a white hoodie, black pants and a gray bandana mask.

If you know the suspect of have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) or submit a web tip at www.CrimeTips.org.