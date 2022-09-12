IMPD seeks help finding 4 missing children abducted by their non-custodial mother

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help finding four missing children and their non-custodial mother accused of abducting them.

Investigators believed Britnie Stewart, 36, left with her four children — Unique Patterson, 14; Sterline Stewart, 6; Melody Stewart, 5; and Patience Stewart, 1— although the Indiana Department of Child Services has a court order to take the children into their custody.

Stewart was last seen Thursday in the 2600 block of Waterfront Parkway, according to police.

Stewart is described as about 5 feet, 3 inches and 4 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes.

IMPD asked anyone with more information to contact its missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262.8477 (TIPS).

Anyone who locates Stewart or her children should call 911 immediately, police say.