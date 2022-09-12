Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD seeks help finding 4 missing children abducted by their non-custodial mother

Abduction of 4 kids.png
Provided
Abduction of 4 kids.png
Britnie Stewart.jpg
Posted at 1:45 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 14:18:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help finding four missing children and their non-custodial mother accused of abducting them.

Investigators believed Britnie Stewart, 36, left with her four children — Unique Patterson, 14; Sterline Stewart, 6; Melody Stewart, 5; and Patience Stewart, 1— although the Indiana Department of Child Services has a court order to take the children into their custody.

Abduction of 4 kids.png

Stewart was last seen Thursday in the 2600 block of Waterfront Parkway, according to police.

Stewart is described as about 5 feet, 3 inches and 4 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes.

Britnie Stewart.jpg
Britnie Stewart

IMPD asked anyone with more information to contact its missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262.8477 (TIPS).

Anyone who locates Stewart or her children should call 911 immediately, police say.

TOP STORIES: Queen Elizabeth II has died: Now, what happens to her beloved dogs? | IMPD adding 214 new license plate readers to city streets this week | Broad Ripple lounge owner opens second Las Vegas-themed bar in Lawrence | Richmond officer Seara Burton moved to hospice facility | Kokomo man killed at Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE