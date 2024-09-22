IMPD seizes 6 cars, arrests 3 in connection to illegal street takeovers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is continuing their work in stopping street takeovers in the Circle City.

The department says officers, along with Indiana State Police troopers, seized six cars, made three arrests and confiscated a gun this weekend as a part of IMPD’s crackdown on street takeovers and spinning.

IMPD has not shared any specific details about illegal events that may have taken place this weekend.

IMPD

This comes after IMPD and state police increased patrols this weekend after they responded to five different street takeover events last weekend. IMPD cruisers were damaged when people threw barricades, cones and more at the cars in the previous events.

Earlier this week, the Marion County Prosecutor announced charges against nine people in connection to the street takeovers.

On Monday, a proposed ordinance defining and setting out penalties for reckless driving, spinning and street takeovers will be introduced to the Indianapolis-City County Council.

The ordinance includes fines of up to $250 for drivers, passengers and promoters of these events. Vehicles will be impounded for up to 30 days and spectators of the events will be fined up to $100.

12 councilors have already signed on to support the new ordinance.

Earlier this week, those behind the street takeovers told WRTV they do not plan on stopping.

WATCH | IMPD warning street takeovers are unacceptable; spinners push back saying they won't stop

IMPD officers attacked, cars damaged in responding to street racing events

Police encourage anyone with information on the street takeovers, or those who see illegal events taking place, to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.