IMPD seizes multiple firearms on weekend of June 11

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department seized multiple firearms on the weekend of June 11 at different locations in the city.

West Maryland Street/South Illinois Street

Officers working at the Incident Analysis Center on Saturday, June 11, were looking at cameras for any criminal activity in the downtown and canal areas.

The officers became aware of a disturbance on the 100 block of West Maryland Street when looking at the camera footage. They spotted a group of juveniles, and an officer believed one possessed a firearm.

IAC officers relayed the information to responding officers.

IMPD Downtown District officers and the Special Event Team came into contact with the group. One juvenile had an apparent "bulge" in his left pant leg in the shape of a rifle. Officers took the rifle and took the 16-year-old into custody. They also arrested a 15-year-old on the scene who was in possession of another firearm.

Both juveniles were taken to the Marion County Juvenile Center.

Wilkins Street/Hoyt Avenue

IMPD Southwest District Violence Reduction Team and Violent Crimes Task Force on Saturday, June 11, were conducting an investigation in the 5700 block of Wilkins Street when they spotted a wanted subject get inside a vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the occupants. After getting a search warrant for the vehicle, officers found a firearm inside.

The wanted subject was identified as Soa Sorsor Jr., 20, who was wanted for burglary and the illegal possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Alongside Sorsor, officers arrested Lemuel Gathing, 18, for carrying a handgun without a license, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

Due to that investigation, on Sunday, June 12, the task force executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Hoyt Avenue. With the assistance of an IMPD K-9 unit, officers were able to seize five loaded handguns and three loaded rifles.

As a result of the investigation, Josiah Twitty, 21, was arrested for dealing marijuana, and Randall Hall, 42, for illegally possessing a firearm by a serious violent felon.

South State Street

IMPD Southeast District Officer initiated a traffic stop on the 1600 block of South State Street. When the driver failed to stop for the officer, a small vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed the vehicle in the 900 block of East Maryland Street. The driver fled the vehicle but was apprehended soon after. Officers identified the driver as a 15-year-old and the passenger as a 16-year-old. The 15-year-old was arrested for resisting law enforcement and the dangerous possession of a firearm. The 16-year-old was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm.

Following these weekend arrests, IMPD has stated, "IMPD will continue to target violent crime and those who illegally possess firearms. Reducing violent crime is a top priority for the agency and building community partnerships."