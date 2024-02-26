IMPD set to increase patrols following two homicides at northwest side apartment in less than a week

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD continues to investigate two deadly shootings at a northwest side apartment complex.

“It’s really impacted our lives, we already knew being in Indy is going to be a difficulty but coming to a neighborhood where you are supposed to feel safe and given that in the time frame was not okay with us at all,” Resident Jensen Summers said.

Police say the two deadly shootings happened within days of each other at the Residence at White River Apartments.

Police were called there Wednesday afternoon and found 37-year-old Bryan Ramon Williams shot and killed outside of a car.

Then on Sunday morning, police say Darien Montez Pope’s girlfriend got a knock on their apartment door saying someone was trying to steal a car — police say pope was killed minutes later.

“I’m scared – I’ve been anxious and on edge ever since,” Summers added.

While police don’t believe that the two deaths are related in anyway, the department says it has recommended security enhancements to be made by the complex. Police say the apartment has hired a security guard to be on site 24/7.

“We haven’t experienced any trends of violence in that area,” IMPD Northwest District Commander Lorenzo Lewis said.

IMPD Northwest District took to social media to announce new safety measures for the apartment complex.

- We will have an increase in directed patrols and additional patrols in the complex.



- We will assess the potential for adding additional technology.



- Our Community Resource Unit will provide a CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design) assessment.



- There will also be a neighborhood crime watch meeting for the residents of the complex in the very near future.



- Our officers along with Crime Stoppers will be available to the residents in the complex at the crime watch meeting. IMPD

“I think my biggest concern since all of this, is definitely if there is a misfire on the first floor since that’s where my unit is, would that ever come in contact with me,” Summers concluded.

Anyone with information on the recent homicides can call IMPD’s Homicide Office at 317.327.3475