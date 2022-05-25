Watch
Indiana church says it confronted pastor about sex with teen

Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - Pastor John Lowe prays during Indiana Pastors Alliance prayer rally at the Statehouse on Nov. 17, 2015, in Indianapolis. New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw, Ind., says that Lowe, who confessed to “adultery” years ago with a teenager and publicly informed his congregation last weekend after church leaders confronted him, has resigned. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Posted at 8:21 AM, May 25, 2022
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana church says that a pastor who confessed to “adultery” years ago with a teenager publicly informed his congregation last weekend after church leaders confronted him.

New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw said in a statement on its website that John Lowe II has resigned.

The 65-year-old pastor told church members Sunday that he had “committed adultery” and wanted their forgiveness.

Video shows that moments later, a woman stepped to the microphone and said the pastor had a sexual relationship with her when she was 16.

The church says leaders confronted Lowe after the woman told others about a “long-held secret.” The church said the sexual conduct continued into her 20s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

