Indiana church says it confronted pastor about sex with teen

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana church says that a pastor who confessed to “adultery” years ago with a teenager publicly informed his congregation last weekend after church leaders confronted him.
New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw said in a statement on its website that John Lowe II has resigned.
The 65-year-old pastor told church members Sunday that he had “committed adultery” and wanted their forgiveness.
Video shows that moments later, a woman stepped to the microphone and said the pastor had a sexual relationship with her when she was 16.
The church says leaders confronted Lowe after the woman told others about a “long-held secret.” The church said the sexual conduct continued into her 20s.
