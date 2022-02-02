Indiana man gets 55 years in death of victim found in forest

PERU, Ind. (AP/WRTV) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 55 years for the 2018 slaying of a man who was found beaten to death with a pipe in a state forest.

A Miami County judge on Tuesday sentenced 24-year-old Ethan Cain, who will serve about 50 years of his sentence in state prison.

The Marion man had pleaded guilty last year to felony murder for the death of 22-year-old Drake Smith of Summitville.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that Smith was found dead in May 2018 by mushroom hunters inside the Frances Slocum Forest.

Miami County Coroner Tom Leedy says Smith died of massive head trauma and was found wearing only boxer shorts.

Charges are pending against two other people allegedly involved in Smith's killing.