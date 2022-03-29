Watch
Indiana man pleads guilty in great aunt's 2020 killing

Posted at 6:59 PM, Mar 29, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A south-central Indiana man has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2020 slaying of his great aunt, who authorities said he killed one day after she bailed him out of jail.

The Republic reports 20-year-old Bobby N. Truitt II pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of murder and abuse of a corpse during a Bartholomew County court hearing.

He allegedly killed 64-year-old Sharon Lovins at her home in Waynesville, about 45 miles south of Indianapolis, in September 2020.

She was killed one day after she bailed him out of the Johnson County Jail, where he had been held on sexual battery charges.

His sentencing is set for May 10.

