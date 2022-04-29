Investigation underway after police officer shoots person armed with knife: Indiana State Police

JASONVILLE — Indiana State Police are investigating a Jasonville police officer shot a person who lunged at them while armed with a knife, Indiana State Police say.

According to ISP, a preliminary investigation found that an officer from the Jasonville Police Department responded Friday to a neighborhood in Jasonville for a disruptive subject outside of a home.

Upon contact with the male, who was allegedly holding a knife, the man refused demands to drop the weapon and instead lunged toward the officer, according to ISP.

The officer fired at least one shot from his department-issued handgun, hitting him.

The man was transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. His condition is not currently known, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and once the criminal investigation concludes, the Greene County Prosecutor will review for a determination of charges.