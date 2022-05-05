Indiana State Police officer charged with battery against fellow employee

PERU — A 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police has been arrested and charged with battery.

According to ISP, a criminal investigation was launched after receiving information that Meiser had committed battery against another ISP employee.

During the investigation, enough probable cause was developed for the Miami County Superior Court to issue an arrest warrant.

Meiser was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and posted bond.

He is currently assigned administrative duty until the completion of the criminal case and an ISP internal investigation, according to the department.