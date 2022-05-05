Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Indiana State Police officer charged with battery against fellow employee

Michael Meiser, a 16-year veteran of ISP, was charged Thursday with battery
Indiana State Police.JPG
WRTV
An Indiana State Police vehicle is shown.
Indiana State Police.JPG
Posted at 3:47 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 15:47:22-04

PERU — A 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police has been arrested and charged with battery.

According to ISP, a criminal investigation was launched after receiving information that Meiser had committed battery against another ISP employee.

During the investigation, enough probable cause was developed for the Miami County Superior Court to issue an arrest warrant.

Meiser was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and posted bond.

He is currently assigned administrative duty until the completion of the criminal case and an ISP internal investigation, according to the department.

TOP STORIES: Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Family identifies young Wayne Twp. siblings killed by falling tree at campground | Move over roundabouts, a 'displaced left turn' intersection is coming to Indianapolis | Chase Bank reimburses man $12,000 he lost in scam after WRTV inquiry | Local school board president resigns after 'deeply disturbing' video

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!