Indianapolis city-county council revisits curfew ordinance after mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council is re-evaluating its curfew ordinance following a mass shooting in downtown Indianapolis that left two teenagers dead and 5 other people injured.

Additionally, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that four teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting so far.

Councilor Leroy Robinson, chair of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee, stated that the goal is to ensure the curfew effectively protects young people. The council is also preparing a new measure to hold parents more accountable for their children's actions, although details are still being finalized.

The shooting, which injured seven, prompted Mayor Joe Hogsett and Chief of Police Randal Bailey to announce immediate safety measures, including:

Installation of camera technology in high-risk areas.

Increased police presence downtown.

Deployment of Indiana State Police troopers throughout the summer.

Restrictions on late-night food trucks to reduce gatherings.

Collaboration with community groups for better curfew enforcement

IMPD released the following statement on the curfew enforcement: