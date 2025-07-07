Indianapolis city-county council revisits curfew ordinance after mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council is re-evaluating its curfew ordinance following a mass shooting in downtown Indianapolis that left two teenagers dead and 5 other people injured.
Additionally, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that four teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting so far.
Councilor Leroy Robinson, chair of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee, stated that the goal is to ensure the curfew effectively protects young people. The council is also preparing a new measure to hold parents more accountable for their children's actions, although details are still being finalized.
The shooting, which injured seven, prompted Mayor Joe Hogsett and Chief of Police Randal Bailey to announce immediate safety measures, including:
- Installation of camera technology in high-risk areas.
- Increased police presence downtown.
- Deployment of Indiana State Police troopers throughout the summer.
- Restrictions on late-night food trucks to reduce gatherings.
- Collaboration with community groups for better curfew enforcement
IMPD released the following statement on the curfew enforcement:
The Indiana state law regarding juvenile curfew is always in effect. When IMPD officers encounter a child out beyond those legal hours, they are authorized to take appropriate action.
Following incidents last year where several young people were injured downtown, IMPD partnered with the family court to ensure curfew enforcement became an available tool, one officers may use at their discretion. However, mass enforcement of curfew laws presents real challenges: questions about where to take the children, the staffing required to both enforce the law and keep the rest of the city safe, and whether the broader system, courts, detention, and social services, has the capacity to process a large number of youth at once.
Let us be clear: IMPD cannot carry this burden alone, nor should we. We are committed to working with our partners in the family court, city and state government, and community-based organizations to identify long-term solutions. But meaningful change will only happen if every part of the system steps up.
And that starts at home. Parents and guardians: it is your responsibility to know where your children are, who they are with, and what they’re doing. Law enforcement is not a substitute for active parenting. We are not equipped to babysit, and we will not assume that role.
Our goal is always voluntary compliance with law, educating families and communities about curfew laws and encouraging responsible choices. But when necessary, especially in cases where young people are engaged in reckless or criminal behavior, IMPD will take enforcement action.