Indianapolis continuing fight against youth violence after two deaths Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday saw two separate shooting events less than a mile apart claimed the lives of a 17-year-old and 19-year-old.

The city's leaders, including law enforcement officials and community engagement specialists, are ramping up efforts to address and prevent violence among its youth.

Major Corey Mims leads the IMPD Community Engagement and Outreach Bureau. He says every life lost in Indianapolis takes a toll.

"It's hard for not only our officers but the community as a whole, especially for the families and loved ones affected," Mims explained.

As investigators continue to work on Sunday's cases, other members of the IMPD are actively engaging with young people through sports and community activities.

"We are trying to foster relationships with the community through sports and activities. We can connect with kids on their level and discuss things they want to talk about," Mims stated.

Ralph Durrett JR., Indianapolis Chief Violence Prevention Officer, is also spearheading initiatives aimed at providing youth with alternative paths to violence.

"The goal is intentional community engagement, identifying those who are in challenging situations, and providing resources so they can make the best decisions," he said.

Despite these efforts, there are challenges in ensuring the safety of children, particularly when it comes to parental involvement.

Durrett emphasized the importance of meeting families where they are.

"If a parent is working one or two jobs and needs assistance, it’s about engaging with community organizations and identifying them so that we can wrap support around the child holistically," he explained.

Both Mims and Durrett are united in their commitment to making Indianapolis safer for all.

"Whatever we can do to be part of the solution, that’s what we want to do here at IMPD. A lot of people in the community feel the same way," Mims concluded.

Resources for families looking to keep their children away from violence are available on the Indy Peace Fellowship website.