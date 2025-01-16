Indianapolis family pleads for answers as 14-year-old girl’s murder remains unsolved

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is still begging for answers after a 14-year-old girl was found shot to death over the weekend on the city’s south side.

Police say detectives found the body of 14-year-old Deandra Staples on Saturday at the Laurelwood Apartments on Indy’s south side.

“This community is crying,” Nick Glover, Staples’ cousin, said. “She was a little one, but she danced, she sang, she had a spirit that was out of this world.”

On Wednesday night, there was a balloon release in Staples’ honor at the apartment complex.

“My baby is 12, they’re about the same age. You raise your babies up, keep them close and try to teach them and guide them in the right direction,” Glover said. “Nobody wants to bury their baby.”

Glover spoke about the pain he’s feeling and his frustration with the violence in the community.

“How could you? Someone so little and innocent. How could you leave our baby out here?” Glover said. “Every time you turn on the news or Facebook, a baby is laid out, and now this time it’s our baby and I’m just sick of it.”

No arrests have been made in this case. Staples’ family continues to ask anyone with information to come forward.

“It could have been your baby,” Glover said. “Somebody needs to talk. If you know who, you know what, everybody has a ring camera. It’s never too late to speak up.”

Anyone with information on Staples’ death is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip at 317-262-8477.