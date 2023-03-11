Indianapolis man charged in connection to multiple armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury has charged an Indianapolis man for two armed robberies, armed carjacking and firearms offenses.

George Landy, 52, was arrested by the Lawrence Police Department (LPD) and Indiana Crime Guns Task Force detectives in connection with a carjacking at the 8600 Pendleton Pike Dollar Tree on Oct. 24, 2022.

According to LPD, Landy approached a woman as she got into her car at the Dollar Tree. He flashed his firearm at her and ordered her to sit in the passenger seat.

Police documents say Landy drove the woman to a bank and forced her to withdraw $500, then drove them to the IndyGo Transit Center in downtown Indianapolis.

Police documents show that Landy left the woman at the bus station and drove away with her car, money, jewelry, debit card and driver’s license.

The next day, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers located the stolen vehicle near Landy’s residence and arrested him.

Investigators linked Landy to another armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on Oct. 16, 2022, and an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s on October 23, 2022. Landy possessed a firearm during both incidents.

According to police documents, during the attempted armed robbery at McDonald’s, Landy fired two shots into the restaurant. No one was injured.

Landy is facing a six-count indictment. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to life in prison.