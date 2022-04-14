Indianapolis man convicted for Nov. 2019 shooting that killed 1 woman, wounded another

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in a 2019 shooting that killed one woman and seriously injured another.

A jury found Jermaine M. Lamar of Indianapolis guilty on all counts against him — including murder, attempted murder, and carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction — after a two-day trial, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Lamar was accused of shooting two women on Nov. 20, 2019, because one of them was talking to his friend too much, according to court documents.

The shootings happened in a truck on a side street near Interstate 465 and Washington Street. Latashia Sims died as a result.

The surviving victim told police Lamar was driving her and Sims home after leaving a friend's house and he began to yell at her during the drive. He then pulled over and shot Sims, who was asleep in the backseat, then shot the surviving victim in the left side of her head, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Lamar then flagged down a Hendrick's County Sheriff's Deputy in Plainfield, where the two women were found with gunshot wounds, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Lamar denied shooting the women when speaking with police. He told them he pulled over so they could use the restroom when another vehicle pulled up behind him, started fighting with him, and fired shots, according to court documents.

Lamar told police he was struck with a handgun, but detectives said they did not observe such injuries.

Lamar is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on May 12.