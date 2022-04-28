Indianapolis man convicted in 2019 murder of 28-day-old son

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father has been convicted of the death of his 28-day-old son in 2019.

Michael Gaunt was convicted of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death during a one-day trial on Monday. Both charges are Level 1 felonies.

On Dec. 20, 2019, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Rockville Road on the city’s west side in response to a child not breathing. When officers arrived they found 28-day-old Leo Grant unresponsive.

The infant was taken to an area hospital where he later died on Dec. 23, 2019.

On the same day as the infant's death, the Marion County Coroner found that the baby boy had died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma and ruled the case a homicide.

During the investigation, the child's mother claimed she left the home on the day the child sustained the injuries and when she returned, Gaunt didn't allow her to call for help.

“As a parent, it is unimaginable that an individual could commit a crime on an innocent child. While nothing constitutes this tragic loss of life, this verdict is the first step in holding Mr. Gaunt accountable for his actions,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a statement following the conviction.

Gaunt's sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday, May 25 at 2 p.m.