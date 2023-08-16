Indianapolis man convicted of murder for Feb. 2021 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was convicted of a murder that occurred in Feb. 2021 on the city’s northwest side after a three-day trial.

Tavon Macklin has been convicted of Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Felon in connection with the death of 53-year-old Eugenio Roman on Feb. 21, 2021, in the 5600 block of West 38th Street in Indianapolis.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives obtained surveillance footage from a nearby business that captured a dark-colored SUV entering the parking lot, two suspects then shooting Roman and searching his vehicle and pockets.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Macklin fired shots at officers two days later as they attempted to arrest him on several outstanding warrants. He was shot by officers and taken to the hospital.

After he was apprehended, police determined the gun he had was the same gun used Roman’s shooting. They also discovered he was in the same parking lot at the time of the murder.

“I commend the efforts of all the agencies involved that led to this verdict and achieving justice for Mr. Roman,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “Today’s verdict reflects that we will not tolerate greed and violence in our community.”

Macklin also faces Murder and Armed Robbery charges in connection to an unrelated case that occurred in Jan. 2021.

Macklin’s sentence hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.