Man arrested in second homicide investigation this year in Indianapolis

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
One man was killed in a shooting in the 5600 block of West 38th Street on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Posted at 3:36 PM, Dec 17, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A man already facing charges in connection with one homicide this year was charged Friday in connection with another homicide.

Marion County prosecutors charged Tavon Macklin, 22, with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to court records.

Macklin was charged in connection with the death of 53-year-old Eugenio Roman on Feb. 21 in the 5600 block of West 38th Street in Indianapolis.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Macklin fired shots at officers two days later as they attempted to arrest him on several outstanding warrants. He was shot by officers and taken to the hospital.

He was later charged in connection with the death of Justin White, 29, in January.

