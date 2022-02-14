Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Indianapolis man dies of injuries suffered as infant in 1988

Coroner's office rules man's death a homicide
items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:09 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 08:16:22-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A 34-year-old Indianapolis man who was seriously hurt as an infant in 1988 has died of his injuries, according to police.

Patrick Mitchell was two months old when he was injured on Jan. 6, 1988, in the 500 block of Vine Street. A news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Mitchell died of his injuries Saturday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined Mitchell’s death to be a homicide. It will be counted as a 2022 homicide, according to IMPD.

In 1988, 22-year-old John Coleman was convicted of felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury and served time in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

IMPD said the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office determined Coleman cannot be charged with murder due to the prohibition of double jeopardy.

TOP STORIES: Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows | Carmel considering legal action against Republic Services for not picking up trash Friday | Official: Sheriff Forestal visited new jail to 'diffuse tensions' after inmate disturbance rumors | Two killed in separate crashes on interstates in Indianapolis | U.S. Marshals: suspect in Ohio 4-year-old's death may be in Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!