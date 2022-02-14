Indianapolis man dies of injuries suffered as infant in 1988

INDIANAPOLIS — A 34-year-old Indianapolis man who was seriously hurt as an infant in 1988 has died of his injuries, according to police.

Patrick Mitchell was two months old when he was injured on Jan. 6, 1988, in the 500 block of Vine Street. A news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Mitchell died of his injuries Saturday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined Mitchell’s death to be a homicide. It will be counted as a 2022 homicide, according to IMPD.

In 1988, 22-year-old John Coleman was convicted of felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury and served time in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

IMPD said the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office determined Coleman cannot be charged with murder due to the prohibition of double jeopardy.